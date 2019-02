SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Don’t plan on using the Tower Bridge on Saturday, officials warn.

Caltrans says the Tower Bridge is scheduled for a complete daytime closure for Saturday.

Workers will be adjusting the bridge’s lift and counterbalance system. They’ll also be testing the bridge’s motors and electrical system.

The bridge will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Drivers should plan to take alternate routes.