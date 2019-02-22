CEDAR RIDGE (CBS13) – A Sonora woman is under arrest on allegations she stole tens of thousands of dollars in money and property from her elderly neighbor.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department says the alleged thefts happened between October and December of last year. Detectives say Jessica Corbin Lack was entrusted to watch the home of her 70-year-old neighbor while she was away.

Lack is suspected of stealing jewelry and cash during that time, as well as making fraudulent credit card purchases. In total, detectives believe more than $77,000 was stolen.

Friday, authorities announced that Lack had been arrested after an in-depth investigation by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department.

A raid of Lack’s home revealed more evidence that she was linked to the theft, detectives say.

Detectives are now trying to follow any leads that will help them get the woman’s property back.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact detectives at (209) 533-5815.