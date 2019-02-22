  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:UC BERKELEY


BERKELEY (KPIX 5) — Police are looking for a suspect who assaulted a man publicizing his conservative viewpoints on the campus of University of California, Berkeley in an attack captured on video.

UC Berkeley police said the assault happened on Upper Sproul Plaza Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 pm. The incident was recorded by two Cal students with their cellphones and video of the encounter has since gone viral.

In the video, a man in black is seen shoving Hayden Williams, a volunteer with conservative group Talking Points USA. On his table in Upper Sproul was a sign that read, “Hate Crimes Hoaxes Hurt Real Victims” – a reference to the Jussie Smollett case – and another saying “This is MAGA Country.” After the shoving, two punches were landed by the suspect onto Williams – one soft and one much harder, directly in his face.

Read more at CBSSanFrancisco.com.

Comments
  1. ZeelandCap (@ZeelandCap) says:
    February 22, 2019 at 7:41 am

    I’m old enough to remember when Berkeley was for free speech. Now, they, and the left, have become the biggest fascists in America.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s