SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect in a child kidnapping incident in Sacramento.

It happened Thursday morning on 2700 block of River Plaza Drive.

A boy says a man got out of a red van, approached him, grabbed him, and tried to pull him into the vehicle.

The victim was able to run away from the suspect and was not injured.

If you saw an older red minivan with tinted rear windows in the area that morning, you are asked to call police dispatch at 916-808-5471.