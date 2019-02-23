Comments
DIAMOND SPRINGS (CBS13) — Police arrested 73-year-old William Stewart of Diamond Springs for child predator charges after an online sting.
DIAMOND SPRINGS (CBS13) — Police arrested 73-year-old William Stewart of Diamond Springs for child predator charges after an online sting.
They say Stewart contacted an undercover deputy on Facebook who was pretending to be a 16-year-old girl. They say William sent the deputy explicit messages and photos.
ALSO: Gallery: Nine Men Accused Of Trying To Meet A 14-Year-Old For Sex
After serving a search warrant at Stewart’s home, deputies say they learned he is employed by the El Dorado Office of Education as a campus supervisor. They say he also works at Great Valley Church in El Dorado County on a safety team for child safety.
Stewart is facing the following charges:
- 288.2(a)(2) PC-Sending harmful matter with the intent to arouse with the purpose of engaging in a sexual act with a minor
- 288.3(a) PC-Being a person who contacted or communicated with a minor with the intent to commit 288.2(a)(2) PC
- 288.4(a)(1) PC-Arranging a meeting with a minor with purpose of exposing themselves
- 664/273A PC- Child abuse.
Looks like Stewart found all the great jobs as cover for a child predator. Only ones he missed are being a Youth Pastor or a Catholic Priest.