DIAMOND SPRINGS (CBS13) — Police arrested 73-year-old William Stewart of Diamond Springs for child predator charges after an online sting.

They say Stewart contacted an undercover deputy on Facebook who was pretending to be a 16-year-old girl. They say William sent the deputy explicit messages and photos.

After serving a search warrant at Stewart’s home, deputies say they learned he is employed by the El Dorado Office of Education as a campus supervisor. They say he also works at Great Valley Church in El Dorado County on a safety team for child safety.

Stewart is facing the following charges:

  • 288.2(a)(2) PC-Sending harmful matter with the intent to arouse with the purpose of engaging in a sexual act with a minor
  • 288.3(a) PC-Being a person who contacted or communicated with a minor with the intent to commit 288.2(a)(2) PC
  • 288.4(a)(1) PC-Arranging a meeting with a minor with purpose of exposing themselves
  • 664/273A PC- Child abuse.

 

Comments
  1. Frank Casanova (@FrankCasanova) says:
    February 23, 2019 at 5:17 pm

    Looks like Stewart found all the great jobs as cover for a child predator. Only ones he missed are being a Youth Pastor or a Catholic Priest.

    Reply

