



— Police arrested 73-year-old William Stewart of Diamond Springs for child predator charges after an online sting.

They say Stewart contacted an undercover deputy on Facebook who was pretending to be a 16-year-old girl. They say William sent the deputy explicit messages and photos.

After serving a search warrant at Stewart’s home, deputies say they learned he is employed by the El Dorado Office of Education as a campus supervisor. They say he also works at Great Valley Church in El Dorado County on a safety team for child safety.

Stewart is facing the following charges: