



— Sacramento city officials are proposing Cal Expo designate a portion of its parking lot as a potential site for a 100-bed tent homeless shelter.

According to the Sacramento Bee, the state has allowed shelters on some state land, but Cal Expo may be a bridge too far.

The shelter wouldn’t screen for drugs and alcohol, but would allow people to bring in their families and possessions, and receive mental health and medical care, as well as having 24/7 staff and increased police presence.