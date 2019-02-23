



— The City of Sacramento is set to fence off public alley access in a North Sacramento community after neighbors complained they are attracting too much trouble.

Jonathan Anaya and his family live in the North Sacramento community.

“We’re trying to work with the City Council to get this park cleanup up,’ he says.

He brings his son to this playground.

ALSO: Police: One Victim Has Died In Del Paso Road Shooting

“One day he came jumping off this swing, landed in the bark,” remembers Anaya. “He almost hit a needle.”

He’s one of many neighbors of this new newer neighborhood near Del Paso Boulevard who have called police about non-stop crime and illegal dumping in alleyways around the neighborhood.

Now the city has a solution; locking up the alleys with giant wrought iron gates. No people or vehicles allowed in or out.

Anaya likes the idea. He says, “Ii would hope that this would really be the beginning of turning this area around. I think it’s a good thing to close it down.”

Sacramento police are recommending the plan that would close off the alleys for at least 18 months.

The cost of the gates is $17,000. The public’s money will pick up most of the tab, but a nearby unnamed property owner is paying for a quarter of the cost.

Sacramento City Council is set to vote on installing the alley gates this Tuesday.