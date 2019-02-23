



— High tide forced the suspension of the search for the body of a woman believed trapped under tons of dirt on a San Francisco beach.

U.S. Park Police took over recovery operations Friday night after San Francisco firefighters called off rescue effort more than three hours after the woman was reported trapped under a landslide on the city’s Fort Funston beach.

Fort Funston is part of the federal Golden Gate National Recreation Area and is about 10 miles (17 kilometers) south of the Golden Gate Bridge. Searchers said they will resume looking for the body when conditions are safe.

Authorities say two women were walking with a dog about halfway on a cliff when a landslide swept them to the beach. Bystanders pulled one woman and the dog to safety.