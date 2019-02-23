Filed Under:Rancho Cordova, shooting


RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — One man is clinging to life after being shot early Saturday morning in Rancho Cordova.

A second man who was also shot is expected to recover.

Police say it happened near the 10000 block of El Mercado Drive.

Detectives believe the two men were targeted and this was not a random shooting.

No suspect description is available at this time.

CBS13 will update this story when we get new information.

 

 

