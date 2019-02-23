



— One man is clinging to life after being shot early Saturday morning in Rancho Cordova.

A second man who was also shot is expected to recover.

Police say it happened near the 10000 block of El Mercado Drive.

Detectives believe the two men were targeted and this was not a random shooting.

No suspect description is available at this time.

