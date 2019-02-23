Comments
RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — One man is clinging to life after being shot early Saturday morning in Rancho Cordova.
RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — One man is clinging to life after being shot early Saturday morning in Rancho Cordova.
A second man who was also shot is expected to recover.
Police say it happened near the 10000 block of El Mercado Drive.
ALSO: Surveillance Video Shows Thieves Stealing ATM From Rancho Cordova Convenience Store
Detectives believe the two men were targeted and this was not a random shooting.
No suspect description is available at this time.
CBS13 will update this story when we get new information.