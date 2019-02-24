  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    7:30 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:30 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:00 PMFBI
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fire, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Check this out!

Our cameras captured a house fire today on the 1900 block of Florin Road in Sacramento.

Firefighters managed to put the fire out.

The cause is still under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s