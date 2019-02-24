Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Check this out!
Our cameras captured a house fire today on the 1900 block of Florin Road in Sacramento.
Firefighters managed to put the fire out.
The cause is still under investigation.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Check this out!
Our cameras captured a house fire today on the 1900 block of Florin Road in Sacramento.
Video surfaced from the fire earlier today on the 1900 Block of Florin Rd. Roof operations is one the most dangerous of all fire ground operations but very imperative to the success of the overall operation. #getsome @SacAreaFF522 pic.twitter.com/jFCywdCJYp
— Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) February 25, 2019
Firefighters managed to put the fire out.
The cause is still under investigation.