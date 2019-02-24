  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMOpen House
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Earthquake, Eureka


EUREKA (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a small earthquake has rattled a rural area of far Northern California.

The USGS says the 4.0 preliminary magnitude quake hit Sunday at 1:05 p.m. near Capetown, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) down the coast from Eureka.

ALSO: Mountain Lion That Wandered Into Natomas Tranquilized

A dispatcher with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office says there have been no calls reporting damage or injury.

Capetown is about 275 miles (440 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s