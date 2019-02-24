SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officials have tranquilized a mountain lion that wandered into a Natomas neighborhood late Sunday morning.

The mountain lion was captured on a Bessemer Way resident’s Ring video camera walking up to the home. Sacramento police later cornered the animal near Bessemer Merrivale ways.

SPD in the area of Merrivale Way and Bessemer Court due to report of a mountain lion nearby. Officers and Animal Control currently have the mountain lion contained in a yard. Please avoid the area. #sacpd pic.twitter.com/ZSRNT3l98a — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) February 24, 2019

Around 12:30 p.m., according to Councilmember Angelique Ashby, animal control shot the lion with a tranquilizer but the animal managed to get away.

The lion was able to jump a few fences, but stayed in the general area and was again cornered by authorities.

Around 1:30 p.m., officials reported that the cougar had finally been successfully tranquilized.

The cougar, a male weighing in at 123 pounds, is now being taken to a California Department of Fish and Wildlife clinic.

Once the cat is cleared, officials say it will be released back into the wild.