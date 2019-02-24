SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officials have tranquilized a mountain lion that wandered into a Natomas neighborhood late Sunday morning.
The mountain lion was captured on a Bessemer Way resident’s Ring video camera walking up to the home. Sacramento police later cornered the animal near Bessemer Merrivale ways.
Around 12:30 p.m., according to Councilmember Angelique Ashby, animal control shot the lion with a tranquilizer but the animal managed to get away.
The lion was able to jump a few fences, but stayed in the general area and was again cornered by authorities.
Around 1:30 p.m., officials reported that the cougar had finally been successfully tranquilized.
The cougar, a male weighing in at 123 pounds, is now being taken to a California Department of Fish and Wildlife clinic.
Once the cat is cleared, officials say it will be released back into the wild.