—Some skiers on Northstar Mountain got some unexpected time to take in the view.

The Promised Land Express ski lift stopped working, stranding skiers for around two hours.

Stuck on the ski lift for almost 2h at Northstar. We were about to get evacuated but now they will try to move it again. It has been a long morning… and we are freezing! Let hope it works 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Cw52miElvE — Franck Marchis (@AllPlanets) February 24, 2019

Rescue workers executed a rope evacuation to get skiers down.

There are no reports of any injuries.