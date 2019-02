OAKLAND (CBS13) — A television news crew from KPIX in San Francisco was robbed and their security guard was shot while covering the teachers’ strike in Oakland.

Some troubling news: KPIX reporter @joenewsman and crew were out covering the #OaklandTeachersStrike when they were robbed of camera and tripod. Their security guard was shot in the leg and has been taken to the hospital. We will keep you updated. 🙏 — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) February 25, 2019

It happened at the Oakland Library while the crew was interviewing a teacher.

A car reportedly pulled up to the crew’s new van and opened fire, hitting the security guard in the leg.

The criminals then got out of their car, grabbed a camera and tripod, and left.