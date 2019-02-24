Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police are hunting for whoever shot and killed a 14-year-old and 15-year-old early Sunday morning.
It happened on the 7000 block of Montauban Avenue in Stockton.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired to find the two teens. One died on the scene. The other died at a hospital.
Police are not releasing the names of the victims and say they do not currently have a suspect.
If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377.