



— Police are hunting for whoever shot and killed a 14-year-old and 15-year-old early Sunday morning.

It happened on the 7000 block of Montauban Avenue in Stockton.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired to find the two teens. One died on the scene. The other died at a hospital.

Police are not releasing the names of the victims and say they do not currently have a suspect.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377.