Filed Under:cliff, San Francisco


SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) — Recovery crews have still not located a woman who was trapped under a massive pile of sand when a cliff collapsed in San Francisco.

ALSO: Person Buried Under Collapsed Cliff Edge At Fort Funston In San Francisco

Authorities say the woman is presumed dead.

They believe her body is underneath the sand or it may have washed out to sea.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s