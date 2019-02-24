Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) — Recovery crews have still not located a woman who was trapped under a massive pile of sand when a cliff collapsed in San Francisco.
Authorities say the woman is presumed dead.
They believe her body is underneath the sand or it may have washed out to sea.