



— A new bill would allow Californians to register their vehicles with the DMV every other year.

Senate Bill 460, introduced by Senator Beall, would authorize the DMV to establish a biennial registration period for a vehicle on or after Jan. 1, 2020. Subsequent renewals would be required at biennial intervals after it goes into effect.

You can read the full text of the bill here.

There have been other bills introduced during this session to make changes at the DMV. Assembly Bill 867 would require the DMV to accept credit cards starting July 1, 2020. The bill introduction comes after Governor Gavin Newsom called out the DMV for some of its practices, including its inability to allow people to pay with plastic.

Additionally, AB 317 would make it illegal to sell, or offer to sell, an appointment with the Department of Motor Vehicles. The law would apply to people, firms, corporations, or associations. If it’s passed, those caught selling or offering to sell appointments would be charged with a misdemeanor and face a fine up to $2,500. The money would get deposited into the State Transportation Fund.

Many people have complained about the long wait times at the DMV, even for those who have appointments. Governor Newsom is calling for a sweeping change to the DMV, calling the organization “chronically mismanaged.” He’s creating a task force to address several issues, including long wait times.