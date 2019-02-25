



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – As California deals with a child care crisis, the Legislature wants to add an early care major at some California State University schools in order to ease the teacher shortage.

Assembly Bill 1154 would add the early care and education major as a pilot program at four campuses to teach children ages 0-5. According to the bill language, “there is a need to create a major that equips prospective students with both subject matter knowledge and pedagogical skills concurrently, to strengthen their preparation for the classroom, which the state currently does not offer.”

Currently, there is not a clear path for those wanting to become daycare and preschool teachers.

California lawmakers have introduced a number of bills this session in order to deal with the shortage of schools and teachers.

The bill didn’t identify which 4 campuses would offer the degree.