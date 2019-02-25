



— A woman visiting Yosemite National Park died on Sunday after being struck by falling rock and ice on a closed trail, park officials said.

A park official said the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday when the visitor, 56-year-old Xuan Wang of Cupertino, was hiking on Mist Trail and struck by falling rock and ice. She reportedly died from her injuries soon after she was struck.

READ ALSO: Mountain Lion Caught After Roaming Natomas Neighborhood

Mist Trail runs from Yosemite Valley to the top of Vernal Fall. It is closed this time of year due to icy and hazardous conditions. Park officials said the trail closure us clearly marked and there is a gate on the trail, reminding visitors of the closure.

Wang reportedly ignored the signs, going around the gate, and was struck on the trail leading to Vernal Fall.

There are no photos available of the incident and it remains under investigation. No further information will be released until the investigation is completed.