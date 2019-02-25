



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Landlords in California will need to give renters more notice if they raise rents more than 10%, if a new bill becomes law.

Assembly Bill 1110 would require landlords to give tenants of month-to-month units 90 days notice if the rent increases 10%-15%. If the rent goes up more than 15% then landlords would need to give 120-day notice.

Current law requires landlords to give at least 30 days notice if the rent will go up less than 10%. If the landlord will raise the rent more than 10% they’re required to give at least 60 days notice.

The notice must be delivered to the tenant in-person or through the mail.

California votes against rent control in the November election. Proposition 10 would have given local governments more flexibility to implement or expand rent control rules while guaranteeing landlords the right to a fair rate of return on their investment. Rent control policies range from curbing how much landlords can raise rents each year to limiting what they can charge new renters.

Opponents argued Proposition 10 would have decreased housing supply by reducing developers’ incentive to build. Supporters said allowing more rent control would protect people from being priced out of their homes.