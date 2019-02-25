WEATHER:Powerful storm system heading our way that could bring flooding to the valley.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:cereal, health, pizza


(CBS Local) — Pizza lovers, rejoice! A study claims pizza is a healthier breakfast than cereal.

A New York-based nutritionist told the Chicago Tribune in Jan. 2018 that a slice of pizza contains more protein and less sugar than most cereals.

“You may be surprised to find out that an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories,” Amer said. “However, pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full and boost satiety throughout the morning.”

A typical bowl of cereal has about 18 grams of sugar and zero healthy fats.

Now, you don’t need to feel so guilty about that morning slice!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s