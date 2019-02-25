SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Porch Pirates may now face jail time if they’re caught.

Assembly Bill 1210 would make stealing packages delivered to people’s homes a crime. A person caught taking packages could be charged with either a misdemeanor or felony. A misdemeanor charge would carry a jail term up to a year, while a felony charge could be punished with a jail term of 16 months to three years.

The new law would cover packages delivered to a porch, doorstep, patio, stoop, driveway, hallway, or enclosed yard.

Current law states: “a person who enters a house, room, apartment, or other specified structure, with intent to commit larceny or any felony, is guilty of burglary in the first or 2nd degree, as specified. Burglary in the first degree is punishable by imprisonment in the state prison for 2, 4, or 6 years, and burglary in the 2nd degree is punishable as a misdemeanor by imprisonment in a county jail not exceeding one year, or as a felony by imprisonment in a county jail for 16 months, or 2 or 3 years.”

30% of Americans say they’ve had packages stolen, according to a survey done by Xfinity Home.