Filed Under:Gas Station, roseville


ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of stealing a wallet from a Roseville gas station in January.

(credit: Roseville PD)

In the early hours of January 12, the suspect walked into a gas station on Galleria Boulevard. There, he spent some time playing the lottery, took a wallet that was behind the counter, and left, according to a Roseville Police Department statement.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male adult, 35-45 years old with dark hair, a beard, tan work pants, a maroon T-shirt and an SF Giants hat.

(credit: Roseville PD)

He was reportedly driving a white Nissan cargo van with unknown license plates.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is asked to email police investigator Crawford at KCrawford@roseville.ca.us.

