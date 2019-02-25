



— One teen shot and killed early Sunday morning was from Sacramento. The other was from Stockton.

The shooting happened on the 7000 block of Montauban Avenue just after midnight, according to a police statement.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired to find the two male teens. One died on the scene and the other died at a hospital.

Police are not releasing the names of the victims. One was a 15-year-old from Sacramento who attended Valley High School, an Elk Grove Unified School District spokesperson confirmed. The other was a 14-year-old Stockton resident who attended Ronald E. McNair High School in the Lodi Unified School District.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377.

