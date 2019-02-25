



— With the latest tropical storm headed our way, get ready for gusty winds and a lot of rain through Wednesday.

With the rain starting to pick up Monday afternoon, you can expect 3-4 inches in the central valley through Thursday, but only 1-2 inches in the Stockton-Modesto area. But when the storm is through, we could see close to 10 inches of rain in the foothills and another 2-6 feet of snow in the Sierra.

Sacramento Weather: Wet Tropical Storm System Headed Our Way; Rain Arrives This Afternoon

Very strong winds are blowing in for the evening. Winds speeds are expected to reach the double digits and will linger through Wednesday with the storm.

Heavier rain is expected for Tuesday morning.

The strongest winds are expected for Tuesday, with close to 30 mile per hour gusts.

The storm is expected to pack a big punch, causing flooding concerns.

A prolonged period of moderate to heavy precipitation will increase flooding potential across interior #NorCal. #cawx pic.twitter.com/6rv9huft6M — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 25, 2019

The Department of Water Resources activated their flood operation center Monday afternoon which means they will be on high alert watching water levels for the next three days during the storm.

There will be increased staffing levels from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. monitoring water levels throughout the storm. Already, in the last 2-hours, 25,000 cubic feet per second has been released from the Folsom Dam.

If you need sandbags, you can find a list of locations here.