



— Concerned parents staged a “sit out” over a controversial change in curriculum in the San Juan Unified School District Monday.

The district is considering new history and social science materials featuring LGBTQ leaders.

A handful of concerned parents pulled their children out of class in protest over the recommended new curriculum, arguing the new material is not age appropriate.

“They have to talk about their sexual orientation and as young as first grade and we just feel like that’s not age appropriate and too young to be talking about sexual orientation,” said parent Jenica Williams.

According to district official Raj Rai, the curriculum is aligned with new legislation like the Fair Act Education Act of 2011.

RELATED: School District Approved New LGBTQ Curriculum Amid Parental Protests

“These new history (and) social science materials include a wider representation of contributions by different groups of people including people with disabilities, from the LGBT community, as well as minority groups,” Rai said.

But these parents say it is up to them to address anything sexual in nature and to choose the time they see fit to have that dialogue.

“We don’t appreciate the state forcing these sex programs in their health framework on us and our families,” said parent Timothy Dyck.

Williams offered up a compromise.

ALSO: LGBT Groups Argue California Textbooks Don’t Go Far Enough

“There is a gray area in the law which says it’s up to the district and the schools how and when they implement these, and so that’s what we’re trying to push to the district — if they could just delay it until middle school to when they teach sex ed, that’s all we’re asking for,” Williams said.

If approved, the new curriculum would start next year. The district is hosting a “Review Night” for any parents who want to get a closer look that the materials, Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at San Juan High School.

The curriculum was approved in the Elk Grove Unified School district earlier this month despite protests from parents. The district gave parents several opportunities to review the new textbooks before making its decision. Their new textbooks will be available in classrooms this fall.