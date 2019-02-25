



– A special wheelchair stolen from a paralyzed 10-year-old girl last week has been found.

The customized wheelchair was found Saturday behind a McDonald’s on McHenry Avenue in Modesto, according to Crystal Corbin, the girl’s great aunt.

Corbin says there was no damage to the wheelchair, which is valued at $4,500. The only thing different was that the seat had been raised.

“She needs it for everything,” said Gloria Torres, the mom of the Eliana Gomez, who has spina bifida. “She needs it for school, anytime we leave the house. Her only means of mobility is her wheelchair.”

Torres left the chair in the car outside overnight last week and realized Thursday afternoon it had been taken.

Gomez has used the wheelchair since she was two years old.