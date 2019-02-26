  • CBS13On Air

CARMICHAEL


CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – Arcade Creek is peaking above Flood Stage Tuesday morning as storms continue to pound the region.

According to Sacramento County’s ALERT System, Arcade Creek crept past the 76.34’ Flood Stage mark around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. As of 6:25 a.m., the creek is at 76.72’.

Water will start pooling at the edge of Winding Way when the level reaches 76.34’.

The record high recorded at Arcade Creek happened on Jan. 10, 1995. That day, a 80.9’ was recorded.

The sensor is located at Winding Way, east of College Oak Drive.

