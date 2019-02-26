



— California Governor Gavin Newsom has issued an emergency proclamation to help communities respond to the severe winter storms that began in January and have continued through this month.

The proclamation was issued for many counties across California, including Calaveras, El Dorado, and Yolo County. This helps those communities recover from potential flooding, mudslides, erosion, power outages, and damage to infrastructure.

You can read the full proclamation here.

The atmospheric river system currently working its way through Northern California is expected to bring heavy rain, snow, and high-speed winds. Flooding is also a big concern in the Sacramento region.

Already Tuesday, Arcade Creek hit the flood stage and water made its way onto Winding Way. According to Sacramento County’s ALERT System, Arcade Creek crept past the 76.34’ Flood Stage mark around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. As of 4:25 p.m., the creek is at 76.01’.