



– The Roseville Police Department has found human remains at a BMX Park on Riverside Avenue. The area isn’t near any burial grounds and investigators found no signs of foul play.

“I find that really disturbing,” said Peter Penka, who lives in Roseville. “Body parts? Wow!”

Rob Baquera, a spokesperson with Roseville Police Department, told CB13 officers are asking the public to help them identify the unknown person. After examining the area, investigators believe the remains have been in the park for the last two years.

“That’s really unheard of in the area around here!” Penka said.

On any given day, the Oak Creek BMX Park is a popular stomping ground for Roseville families. But on Feb. 12 it became a crime scene. Bones were discovered in the wooded area of the park. Investigators with Roseville PD began looking for clues and brought in Placer County Coroner’s Office and Chico State Anthropology students to assist.

“And ended up finding more human remains we believe connected to the same individual!” Baquera said.

Police found more bones scattered in different places in the park. Now, police are asking: who is this unidentified John Doe?

“We believe it was a tall male,” Baquera said. “Roughly 6 foot, 6 foot plus in height.”

Police wouldn’t elaborate on what was found with the remains, only that they’re still trying to connect the dots.

“Are there any clues?” Banquera said. “Are there any associations that we can tie to this individual?”

To make the investigation even more challenging, the experts have determined that remains have likely been in the park for two years.

“Two years is a long time!” Penka said. “It’s a long time not to say nothing and nobody not know nothing.”

Penka lives nearby and told CBS13 he sees plenty of homeless people visit the park. But right now, police have no leads on how John Doe ended up at the there.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Marks with Roseville Police Department at dmarks@roseville.ca.us.