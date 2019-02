TRUCKEE (CBS13) – Interstate 80 is seeing closures in the high country due to heavy snow and whiteout conditions, officials say.

Caltrans announced a hard closure early Tuesday morning. The closure was lifted for passenger cars a little before 7 a.m., but big rigs are still being held.

Chain controls remain in effect from Colfax to the Nevada state line.

Highway 50 is also seeing chain controls from 3 miles east of Kyburz to Meyers.