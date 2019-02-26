SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A juvenile has been arrested after police say he posted school shooting threats on Instagram, police say.

The Sacramento Police Department says they got a report about the concerning posts Monday night. The posts allegedly showed that the person planned on either shooting up or exploding devices at multiple Sacramento high schools.

Police say got no less than 100 calls about the post, which had gone viral.

Around 3 a.m., officers were able to identify and detain a person of interest. That person, a boy whose name and age have not been released, was later arrested on suspicion of making terrorist threats.

Detectives are continuing to investigate, but note there doesn’t appear to any credible threats.