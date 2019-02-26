  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A juvenile has been arrested after police say he posted school shooting threats on Instagram, police say.

The Sacramento Police Department says they got a report about the concerning posts Monday night. The posts allegedly showed that the person planned on either shooting up or exploding devices at multiple Sacramento high schools.

Police say got no less than 100 calls about the post, which had gone viral.

Around 3 a.m., officers were able to identify and detain a person of interest. That person, a boy whose name and age have not been released, was later arrested on suspicion of making terrorist threats.

Detectives are continuing to investigate, but note there doesn’t appear to any credible threats.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s