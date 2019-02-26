MODESTO (CBS13) – A Modesto police officer was injured during a pursuit of two suspects accused of robbing the Rite Aid store on Oakdale Avenue on Tuesday.

Modesto police say the suspects took off towards downtown; slamming their breaks on top of the Needham Street overpass – causing a motorcycle officer to collide with the car. The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police believe he suffered a broken arm but is expected to be OK.

The suspects then fled, entering northbound Highway 99. California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit.

Officers eventually took the suspects into custody near Calvine Road and Orchard Loop Lane in south Sacramento.

The names of the suspects have not been released at this point.