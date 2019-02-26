



— A stolen comic book worth approximately $1400 was returned to a Modesto store Tuesday.

Invincible Comics on Orangeburg Avenue was broken into twice within 48 hours over the weekend. Thieves reportedly took about $5,000 worth of rare books and other merchandise.

According to a Facebook post from the store, the “Amazing Spiderman” comic was listed on eBay, Letgo, and Offer Up along with “Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen” #134.

The store also said Modesto Police have been provided with a license plate for the perpetrators of the theft.

“We found a large river rock thrown through the glass of the front door of the business and it was thrown so hard that it launched across the shop and went through the office door,” said Lloyd Beck, the owner’s father who is looking after the shop.

Beck said a young man, believed to be in his 20’s, was captured on surveillance video gaining entry through the hole in the glass. Once inside, he said, the suspect stole dozens of t-shirts and hats.

Then around 2 a.m. Monday morning, the owner’s parents believe the same suspect came back with an accomplice. The two suspects were caught on video again; breaking the glass door with a river rock. Only this time it didn’t shatter the glass.

Beck said one of the suspects cut themselves on the way in; leaving behind DNA evidence at the scene of the crime.

If you have any information regarding the burglary &/or the whereabouts of the stolen merch please contact Modesto Crime Stoppers at 521-4636 or (866) 60-CRIME Report # MP19-005564.