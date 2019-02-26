(CBSNewYork/CBS Local) – A new report from the public advocacy group U.S. PIRG says non-lethal traces of a controversial weed killer have been found in beer and wine.
U.S. PIRG says the herbicide glyphosate – the main active ingredient in Roundup – has been detected in five wines and 14 popular beers, including:
- Coors Light
- Tsingtao Beer
- Miller Lite
- Budweiser
- Corona Extra
- Heineken
- Guinness Draught
- Stella Artois
- Stella Artois Cidre
- Ace Perry Hard Cider
- New Belgium Fat Tire Amber Ale
- Sam Adams New England IPA
- Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
- Samuel Smith’s Organic Lager
As for wine, glyphosate has been found in:
- Sutter Home Merlot
- Beringer Estates Moscato
- Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon
- Inkarri Estates Malbec: Certified Organic
- Frey Organic Natural White Blend
Trade groups for the beer and wine industry question the numbers, but say the levels were still well below those that are considered remotely hazardous.