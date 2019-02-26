  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Calaveras County


WILSEYVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities have served a search warrant at the house of a Calaveras County man who hasn’t been seen for nearly a year.

Shannon David Scott, 66, is a Marine Corps veteran who was reported missing back on Aug. 31, 2018. Calaveras County says Scott left his Blagen Boulevard home that day and was reportedly on his way to an appointment with the VA in Rancho Cordova. He never made it.

Scott and his white 2014 Fiat with the Purple Heart license plate number 9038PH haven’t been found.

Shannon David Scott has been missing for nearly a year. (Credit: Calaveras County Sheriff's Office)

Monday, a search warrant was served at the Blagen Boulevard home. Detectives say no new leads had come forward in the case, but they were investigating possible crimes related to the man’s finances.

Shaylee Scott, a 25-year-old woman, was arrested during the search warrant, detectives say. It’s unclear if or how she is related to Shannon David Scott.

Shaylee Scott was booked into Calaveras County Jail and is facing a probation violation, felon in possession of a firearm and felony in possession of ammunition charges.

