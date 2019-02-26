Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sports fans could get to show their team spirit with their California license plates.
Senate Bill 593 would offer specialized plates featuring the licensed logo, emblem, or trademark of professional sports franchises in California. The Department of Parks and Recreation would be required to coordinate with each professional sports franchise and apply to the DMV in order to operate the program.
Drivers interested in the sports plates would need to pay fees to get and renew the plates.
State law specifies designs on specialized plates must be on the left side of the numbers and can’t be larger than 2 inches by 3 inches.
California has 16 professional sports franchises
- Sacramento Kings
- Golden State Warriors
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Los Angeles Lakers
- San Jose Sharks
- Anaheim Ducks
- Los Angeles Kings
- San Francisco Giants
- Oakland A’s
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Los Angeles
- San Diego Padres
- San Francisco 49ers
- Oakland Raiders
- Los Angeles Rams
- Los Angeles Chargers