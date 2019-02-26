



— Turlock Police are looking for four suspects who reportedly stole merchandise from an Ulta Beauty Store Monday afternoon.

Police say the suspects, four black adult females, immediately went to various displays when the entered the store, placing several produces, including perfume, into large bags they brought with them.

After filling their bags, police say the suspects left the store without paying and drove away in a silver four-door Toyota Camry that had the license plates removed.

READ ALSO: Police Looking For 3 Suspects After High-Dollar Ulta Theft

The suspects were reportedly in the store for less than a minute.

While the crime was taking place, another customer recorded the suspects, sharing a video of the theft on various social media sites.

Police noted that this type of “takeover theft” has occurred throughout the valley over the last several months. They are working with other agencies to identify the suspects.

RELATED: Police: Suspects Stole Around $1,000 Of Products From Lincoln Ulta

Anyone with information call the Turlock Police Department at 209-668-1200. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us. The Turlock Police Department is an active participant in the Crime Stoppers Program. Callers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636 and may be eligible for a cash reward.