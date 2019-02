BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) – Crews had to rescue several people who had their cars trapped by flood waters in Butte County.

The incident happened along Lower Honcut Road, off of Highway 70.

#LowerIncident [update] Swiftwater rescue team is working to get trapped motorists safely to shore. 6 victims in 4 vehicles. No injuries. #flooding #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/6YfudMp8aZ — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) February 27, 2019

Cal Fire’s Butte Unit says four cars got trapped in flood waters in the area on Wednesday. At least six people needed to be rescued.

A swiftwater rescue team responded and launched a boat to help get the people to safety.