YOLO (CBS13) — The Yolo Fire District has issued evacuations for about 100 residents in the area between Highway 113 and County Road 98, as well as CR 98 and CR 18 near Yolo.
According to the Department of Water Resources, the evacuations are due to levee overtopping, which is causing erosion. The levee has not broken.
Cache Creek is now at a danger stage in Yolo County and authorities were investigating reports of overtopping.
Officials are working on establishing a shelter for those impacted.
The Department of Water Resources forecasted Cache Creek would enter a danger zone where water levels are at or above design levels. Runoff is the result of an atmospheric river rolling through NorCal.
Crews were working Wednesday afternoon to pack sandbags and place them along soft spots that are at risk overflowing.
This is a developing story and will be updated with information as it becomes available. Check back for more.