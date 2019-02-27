YOLO (CBS13) — The Yolo Fire District has issued evacuations for about 100 residents in the area between Highway 113 and County Road 98, as well as CR 98 and CR 18 near Yolo.

Mandatory evacuations in place north of Cache Creek to Co Rd 13 between Hwy 113 & Co Rd 97. Water coming over the levee causing erosion. No levee break at this time. — Yolo Sheriff (@YoloCoSheriff) February 28, 2019

According to the Department of Water Resources, the evacuations are due to levee overtopping, which is causing erosion. The levee has not broken.

Cache Creek is now at a danger stage in Yolo County and authorities were investigating reports of overtopping.

According to Yolo County Spokesperson about 100 residents being asked by Yolo Fire district to evacuate in area east of community of Yolo (near I-5) because Cache Creek is overtopping the levee. — stevelarge (@largesteven) February 28, 2019

Officials are working on establishing a shelter for those impacted.

The Department of Water Resources forecasted Cache Creek would enter a danger zone where water levels are at or above design levels. Runoff is the result of an atmospheric river rolling through NorCal.

Crews were working Wednesday afternoon to pack sandbags and place them along soft spots that are at risk overflowing.

This is a developing story and will be updated with information as it becomes available. Check back for more.