



SANTA ROSA (CBS13) – NorCal native and Food Network star Guy Fieri is aiming to make his fast food fried chicken restaurant the next big chain.

Fieri and Robert Earl – the restaurateur behind Planet Hollywood, Early of Sandwich and Buca di Beppo – are reportedly working on turning their Chicken Guy! fast food restaurant into a nationwide chain.

Guy Fieri is launching a chain of chicken tender places called Chicken Guy! – yes, the exclamation point is part of the name, yes the logo is a chicken wearing sunglasses https://t.co/5ZgJD9nVGD pic.twitter.com/R5S8XHiA8M — Tom Gara (@tomgara) February 26, 2019

So far, Chicken Guy! only exists in Florida – with one location at Disney World and another in the works in Miami.

But, Fieri and Earl say they are working to open more “across the country,” according to SFGate.com.

The restaurant offers fresh, never frozen chicken along with an accompaniment of 22 sauces.

Fieri grew up in Northern California and still calls Santa Rosa home.