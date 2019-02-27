  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMSurvivor
    8:01 PMThe World's Best
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lincoln, Placer County

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Cal Fire and Placer County Fire Technical Rescue Team got some real-life training Wednesday morning when they found some stranded motorists in flood waters.

The team was arriving at a scheduled training when they found the stranded motorists who attempted to pass through flood waters on West Wise Road in Lincoln. The firefighters were able to reach the motorists in their boat, completing a medical evaluation and removal.

Once the motorists were released, the PCFD’s training continued.

Placer County reminded drivers to learn from this experience and turn around if you see a road closed to flooding. The water on West Wise Road was reportedly thigh-high and fast-moving.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s