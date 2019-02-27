



VALLEJO (CBS13) – Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is hiring more than 400 people ahead of the 2019 season, including 15-year-old’s.

Applicants should apply online, visit the park’s HR office Tuesday-Sunday, or go to the Hiring Fair Saturday, March 2 from 10 am-4 pm at the Courtyard Marriott in Vallejo (1001 Fairgrounds Drive.) Six Flags is prepared to offer people jobs on the spot.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is hiring for the following positions:

Admissions & Guest Relations

Food Services

Ride Operators

Games & Attractions

Retail

Marketing & Sales

Park Photographers

Entertainment

Explorer Guides

Security

Warehouse

Cash Control

Six Flags will hold a Member Appreciation Day on March 17. The park is currently open on weekends but will expand its hours in April.