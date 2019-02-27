Comments
VALLEJO (CBS13) – Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is hiring more than 400 people ahead of the 2019 season, including 15-year-old’s.
Applicants should apply online, visit the park’s HR office Tuesday-Sunday, or go to the Hiring Fair Saturday, March 2 from 10 am-4 pm at the Courtyard Marriott in Vallejo (1001 Fairgrounds Drive.) Six Flags is prepared to offer people jobs on the spot.
Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is hiring for the following positions:
- Admissions & Guest Relations
- Food Services
- Ride Operators
- Games & Attractions
- Retail
- Marketing & Sales
- Park Photographers
- Entertainment
- Explorer Guides
- Security
- Warehouse
- Cash Control
Six Flags will hold a Member Appreciation Day on March 17. The park is currently open on weekends but will expand its hours in April.