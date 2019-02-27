  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Six Flags Discovery Kingdom


VALLEJO (CBS13) – Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is hiring more than 400 people ahead of the 2019 season, including 15-year-old’s.

Applicants should apply online, visit the park’s HR office Tuesday-Sunday, or go to the Hiring Fair Saturday, March 2 from 10 am-4 pm at the Courtyard Marriott in Vallejo (1001 Fairgrounds Drive.) Six Flags is prepared to offer people jobs on the spot.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is hiring for the following positions:

  • Admissions & Guest Relations
  • Food Services
  • Ride Operators
  • Games & Attractions
  • Retail
  • Marketing & Sales
  • Park Photographers
  • Entertainment
  • Explorer Guides
  • Security
  • Warehouse
  • Cash Control

Six Flags will hold a Member Appreciation Day on March 17. The park is currently open on weekends but will expand its hours in April.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s