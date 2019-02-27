



— Flood concerns forced people from their homes Wednesday with the water level so high in Cache Creek it overtopped in two locations.

The Sheriff’s Department issued mandatory evacuations Wednesday afternoon but receding waters allowed the orders to be lifted around 9 p.m.

VIDEO Cache Creek overtopping it’s levee Wednesday. Courtesy Yolo Fire District Chief Dan Tafoya pic.twitter.com/ZEyTzBpofq — stevelarge (@largesteven) February 28, 2019

The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) crews and firefighters teamed up in the small community living beside an overflowing Cache Creek.

Some 200 plus homes were eventually included in the evacuation zone. Deputies were out in full force, going door to door telling people to leave.

Steve Laugenour has lived in Yolo for 20 years but said this was a first. Eadie Hafdahl has lived in the community her whole life and said getting the door knock from deputies was frightening.

“You know, we have the flood insurance because we’re in the flood zone,” Hafdahl said. “And you know how it is when you have insurance. You hope that you never have to use it.”

Cache Creek near the community of Yolo rose more than 20 feet in two days. The county began calling for evacuations when the creek began overtopping along two spots on the levee east of Yolo.

Residents are advised to stay alert in case the creek levels rise again. You can sign up for alerts at Yolo-Alert.org.