SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A traffic mess on eastbound Interstate 80 slowed traffic Thursday night near West El Camino Avenue.

A box truck and two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to CHP.

CHP said the box truck was in the far-right lane and failed to notice upcoming traffic. The truck did not stop accordingly and smashed into a Ford Fiesta, which veered into the lane to the left, hitting a Toyota Camry.

Both the box truck and the Camry ended up off the roadway in a ditch. The Camry was overturned in the ditch.

Officers said the box truck spilled diesel fuel, so Caltrans was called to the scene to clean it up along with culvert.

CHP said the drivers of the two cars, both women, were transported to UC Davis with major but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

The road was cleared by 7 p.m.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.