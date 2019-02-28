Filed Under:attempted kidnapping, Fairfield


FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A man accused of an attempted kidnapping has been taken into custody in Fairfield. The suspect told detectives he witnessed a crime at a local business and followed a woman to her apartment, attempting to make a citizen’s arrest.

The suspect, 19-year-old Josiah Washington, approached a woman in the driveway of her apartment complex on Feb. 3, reportedly claiming he was a security officer from a local business, telling the woman she was being accused of a crime.

Suspect contacts police after post to social media.

Washington allegedly told the woman to return to the business with him, attempting to pull her toward his car and pointing a handgun at her when she refused.

After police posted about the incident on social media, Washington was identified by police as the suspect and actually contacted the police department to speak with detectives.

RELATEDSocial Media Post Prompts Attempted Kidnapping Suspect To Contact Police

The detectives learned that Washington was reportedly at a business in the 2400 block of N. Texas ST when he witnessed what he believed to be a theft by the female victim.

Since he allegedly has experience as a loss prevention agent, Washington said he took it upon himself to contact the woman and attempt a citizen’s arrest, brandishing a pellet gun at one point.

Detectives with the Fairfield Police Department took Washington into custody on charges of false imprisonment, attempted kidnapping, and a weapons violation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s