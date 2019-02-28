



— A man accused of an attempted kidnapping has been taken into custody in Fairfield. The suspect told detectives he witnessed a crime at a local business and followed a woman to her apartment, attempting to make a citizen’s arrest.

The suspect, 19-year-old Josiah Washington, approached a woman in the driveway of her apartment complex on Feb. 3, reportedly claiming he was a security officer from a local business, telling the woman she was being accused of a crime.

Washington allegedly told the woman to return to the business with him, attempting to pull her toward his car and pointing a handgun at her when she refused.

After police posted about the incident on social media, Washington was identified by police as the suspect and actually contacted the police department to speak with detectives.

The detectives learned that Washington was reportedly at a business in the 2400 block of N. Texas ST when he witnessed what he believed to be a theft by the female victim.

Since he allegedly has experience as a loss prevention agent, Washington said he took it upon himself to contact the woman and attempt a citizen’s arrest, brandishing a pellet gun at one point.

Detectives with the Fairfield Police Department took Washington into custody on charges of false imprisonment, attempted kidnapping, and a weapons violation.