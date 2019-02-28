HEAVENLY (CBS13) — Northstar California Resort has received 286″ of snow in February.

The snow survey Thursday said we picked up three percent since Wednesday bringing the Sierra Snowpack levels to approximately 150 percent all around. In the north, the snowpack is at 152 percent, central is at 156 percent, and the southern region is at 147 percent.

While the snow may be creating some headaches for some, the Placer County Sheriff’s office has a sense of humor about the recent downpour. The sheriff’s office shared a photo of a deputy Thursday parked in front snow piled (very high).

