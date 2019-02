SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Police Department is lifting off with a new helicopter – and a local elementary school had a hand in naming it.

Students at Bell Elementary School decided to name it after fallen Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona.

The helicopter will be called “Halo” in reference to Corona, whose name in Spanish means “crown” or “halo.”

Corona was a cadet on the Bell Elementary campus when she was in training. The students wanted to honor her sacrifice.