Lakquan Solomon's booking photo. (Credit: Sacramento Police Department)


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives have made an arrest in a 2017 Sacramento murder case.

The Sacramento Police Department says 26-year-old Lakquan Solomon has been charged with the murder of Brandon Campbell.

Officers responded to the 5100 block of Ehrhardt Avenue on Sept. 28, 2017 and found Campbell lying in a street. He had been shot and was soon pronounced dead by medics.

Surveillance footage of a car suspected to be related to the shooting was released by detectives last year.

However, Solomon had already been in custody since Nov. 2017 on charges unrelated to the murder case, police say.

Wednesday, Solomon was charged with murder in connection to Campbell’s killing.

Solomon is being held without bail at Sacramento County Jail.

