



— It’s being billed as the tallest, longest, and fastest diver roller coaster in the world. The Yukon Striker is under construction in Ontario, Canada, and will definitely take riders on an extreme adventure.

The rollercoaster is being built at Canada’s Wonderland in Ontario. It features a 245-foot drop, an underground tunnel, and a complete 360-degree loop with speeds topping 80 miles per hour.

According to Canada Wonderland’s website, the coaster breaks three world records:

1. The fastest dive coaster at 130 km/h (80 mph)

2. The longest dive coaster at 3,625 feet (1,105 metres)

3. Tallest dive coaster at 245 feet (75 metres) – includes underground

It is scheduled to open in early May. Learn more about the coaster here.