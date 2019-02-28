  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:best roller coasters, Canada


(CBS13) — It’s being billed as the tallest, longest, and fastest diver roller coaster in the world. The Yukon Striker is under construction in Ontario, Canada, and will definitely take riders on an extreme adventure.

The rollercoaster is being built at Canada’s Wonderland in Ontario. It features a 245-foot drop, an underground tunnel, and a complete 360-degree loop with speeds topping 80 miles per hour.

According to Canada Wonderland’s website, the coaster breaks three world records:

1. The fastest dive coaster at 130 km/h (80 mph)
2. The longest dive coaster at 3,625 feet (1,105 metres)
3. Tallest dive coaster at 245 feet (75 metres) – includes underground

It is scheduled to open in early May. Learn more about the coaster here. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s